Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

INTC stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

