Comparing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) & Kaixin Auto (NYSE:KXIN)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asbury Automotive Group and Kaixin Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.55% 34.57% 6.30% Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $6.87 billion 0.29 $168.00 million $8.41 12.24 Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Kaixin Auto on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

