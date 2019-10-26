Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.84.

CPSI stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

