Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,573. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.