Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,242. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,175.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,404.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

