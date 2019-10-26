Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,612,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PBCT stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

