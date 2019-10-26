ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 9037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 226.4% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

