Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00034013 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00075391 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.55 or 1.00105139 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002328 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

