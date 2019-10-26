Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Continental Resources stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Continental Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 59.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 472,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

