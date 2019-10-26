Contrasting Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $60.91 million 10.14 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -10.00 Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.12 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -4.05

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cerus and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 311.76%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -98.69% -85.73% -39.52% Dynatronics -1.47% -9.65% -2.32%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Cerus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

