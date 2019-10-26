Contrasting Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Quantum Materials (NYSE:QTMM)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quantum Materials does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Quantum Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.79 $2.60 billion $1.52 6.67 Quantum Materials $20,000.00 1,188.20 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 6 0 2.43 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus target price of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan -0.22% 0.90% 0.39% Quantum Materials N/A N/A -336.30%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Quantum Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

