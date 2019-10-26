Contrasting Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Government Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 8.64% 3.30% 1.17% Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Government Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Government Properties Income Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Government Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Government Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Retail Value.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $292.58 million 2.31 -$165.30 million N/A N/A Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 0.00 $12.09 million $2.02 N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

