ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.30 Million

Brokerages expect ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) to announce $586.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.60 million to $616.00 million. ConturaEnergyInc . reported sales of $447.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ConturaEnergyInc . from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $16,495,000.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $56,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,014 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 986,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 345,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

