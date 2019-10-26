Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Corteva stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. 2,637,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

