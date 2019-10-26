COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 932,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,975. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $834.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.