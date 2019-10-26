Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

