Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

BIIB stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.04. 2,163,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

