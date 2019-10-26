Cowen Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $27.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 12,263,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,646,566. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 240,240 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

