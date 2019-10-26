CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $15.87. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 506 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPFL Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

