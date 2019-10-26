Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€31.80” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOW. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.52).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock opened at €29.07 ($33.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €41.09 ($47.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.15.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.