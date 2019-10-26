Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

