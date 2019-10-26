Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after acquiring an additional 787,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265,553 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 409,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

