Critical Comparison: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -244.38% -131.05% -48.79% Crispr Therapeutics -15,136.56% -51.49% -40.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Crispr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $4.16 million 1.25 -$18.00 million ($2.65) -0.12 Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 698.14 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -11.58

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Crispr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 10 0 2.69

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.12%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

