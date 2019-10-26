Cryptaur (CPT) Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $139,897.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038998 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.88 or 0.05456908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043920 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,468,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.