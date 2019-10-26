CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0664 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 161.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $597,517.00 and $38.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.01477428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

