Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

