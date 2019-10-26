Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ‘at least $3.00’ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 241,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.