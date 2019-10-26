Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CUBI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 241,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,648. The stock has a market cap of $701.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

