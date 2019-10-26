Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sandler O’Neill lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 241,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

