CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CCPG)

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD stock opened at GBX 100.75 ($1.32) on Friday. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 52-week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.74.

In other news, insider Mark R. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,805.44). Also, insider Stephanie Carbonneil acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($13,061.54).

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

