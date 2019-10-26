CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,815,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,764,000 after acquiring an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.39. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

