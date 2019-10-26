Cybg (LON:CYBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

CYBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 192.23 ($2.51).

Shares of LON CYBG traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.05 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,914,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a 12-month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 278.60 ($3.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.15.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 324 shares of company stock worth $45,009.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

