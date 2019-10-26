Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,325.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $276,885. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.