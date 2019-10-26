D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. D. R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.