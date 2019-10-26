DA Davidson Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 262,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

