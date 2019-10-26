Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 13% Higher

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $32.50, 3,815,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,070,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

