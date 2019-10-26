Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Shares of Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas.

