Davis R M Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31,545.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,875,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 420,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $281.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.60. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

