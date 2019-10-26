Davis R M Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,908 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,379 shares of company stock worth $5,371,594. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

