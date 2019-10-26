Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,592 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of ED opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

