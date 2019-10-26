Davis R M Inc. Purchases New Shares in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Quaker Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $3,475,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.