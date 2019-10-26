Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given $40.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. 678,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

