Denarius (D) Reaches Market Cap of $556,341.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $556,341.00 and approximately $436.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000203 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,507,770 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

