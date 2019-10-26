Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

