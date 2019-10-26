Deutsche Bank Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $230.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.22.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.58. 18,329,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.