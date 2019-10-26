Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €153.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €134.08 ($155.90).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €141.65 ($164.71) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52 week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

