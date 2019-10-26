DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.37 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $349.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.70 million and the lowest is $342.00 million. DexCom posted sales of $266.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $147.39. 493,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,459. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. DexCom has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $178.45.

In related news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $1,380,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after buying an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after buying an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after buying an additional 944,642 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in DexCom by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 121,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

