DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total transaction of $233,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DexCom by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after acquiring an additional 944,642 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in DexCom by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 121,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

