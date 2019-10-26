Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DFFN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.06. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $933,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

