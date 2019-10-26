Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

DLB opened at $63.91 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 96,573 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $6,420,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,178 shares of company stock valued at $18,454,143. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 805,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $41,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $12,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

